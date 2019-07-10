Connecticut man wins his second $100,000 lottery jackpot

A Connecticut man collected a $100,000 lottery jackpot just over a year after winning the same amount from the same drawing game. Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Lottery

July 10 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man collected a $100,000 lottery jackpot just over a year after he collected the same amount from the same drawing game.

Bruce Rosa of Stamford told Connecticut Lottery officials the numbers he picked for the July 5 Cash5 drawing were connected to the numbers he used to win a $100,000 jackpot in the April 27, 2018, Cash5 drawing.

He said his father-in-law suggested some minor changes.

"He told me to play the same numbers I won on before, but by one digit lower. I played the first three numbers that way. I messed up the fourth number (23), because I didn't have my glasses on, and decided to play the last number the same as before," Rosa said.

The ticket ended up reading, 4-16-17-23-33, earning him his second $100,000 top prize.

Rose said he checked the winning numbers after the drawing, but was unsure if he had won.

"The winning numbers looked familiar, but I was too lazy to get out of bed to check my ticket," he recalled. "The next morning, I checked my ticket and that's when I knew it was a match."

"Oh baby, I can't believe I did it again," Rosa said.