July 10 (UPI) -- A group of students at an Oregon college might have broken a Guinness World Record with the creation of a giant piece of chalk that stands more than 6 feet tall.

The Reed College students said official Guinness surveyors measured the giant piece of chalk at just over 6 feet tall and 24 inches wide, and they are waiting to hear whether it officially defeated the previous record holder, a piece of chalk made by Pittsburgh high schoolers in 2010 at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 23 inches wide.

The students said they created the piece by quickly pouring plaster and water into a cylindrical tube.

The group said if the piece of chalk is certified as a record they will be faced with a new problem -- how to get the approximately 1,000-pound item out of the basement where it was made.