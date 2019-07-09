School attempts Guinness record for 'Baby Shark' song and dance

An elementary school in Britain said it broke a Guinness World Record when 350 people sang the viral hit "Baby Shark" and performed the associated dance moves. File Photo by bikeriderlondon/Shutterstock.com

July 9 (UPI) -- A British elementary school said it broke a Guinness World Record when 350 people performed the "Baby Shark" song and dance at a school fair.

The Holy Trinity School in Cookham said a Guinness representative was on hand to observe the attempt at the school's HT Fest summer fair.

Officials said 350 people sang the viral song and performed the associated dance moves, surpassing the previous record of 294 people, but the feat still needs to be certified by the record-keeping organization.

"If they confirm we had 350 we will have smashed the record," Andrew Nye, part of the HT Fest organizing committee, told the Maidenhead Advertiser.

An elementary school in Malaysia broke a Guinness World Record in May when 2,869 students spent 30 minutes learning to play "Baby Shark" on the ukulele.