July 9 (UPI) -- A man with more than 100 Guinness World Records titles to his name added another when he threw and caught a fire sword 64 times in one minute.

David Rush, whose previous records include cramming 146 blueberries into his mouth at once and using a nail to pop 200 balloons in 14.77 seconds, achieved his latest feat at Camp Perkins, near Stanley, Idaho.

Rush tossed and caught the flaming sword 64 times in one minute, breaking the previous record of 62 throws and catches. He said he also beat the record for most throws and catches in 30 seconds, managing 29 against the previous record of 28.

Rush, whose record-breaking escapades are aimed at promoting STEM education, said he dropped his sword during a practice run and lit the stage on fire, but the flames were quickly stomped out.