July 9 (UPI) -- Professional daredevil Nik Wallenda broke a Guinness World Record when he walked 1,808 feet across a tightrope in a Canadian city.

Wallenda, part of the Flying Wallendas family of circus performers, walked Monday night from the kids midway crane to the Rotary Dream Home at the Calgary Stampede in Alberta.

The performer, who walked a high wire over New York's Times Square with his sister, Lijana Wallenda, just two weeks earlier, broke his own Guinness World Record for longest urban high-wire walk.

The walk, about 30 feet over the ground, lasted for about 30 minutes.