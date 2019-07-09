Police in the Netherlands are warning drivers on a busy highway to keep a lookout for an escaped kangaroo seen hopping loose near the road. Photo by moerschy/Pixabay.com

July 9 (UPI) -- Police in a Netherlands town are warning drivers on a busy stretch of highway to keep an eye out for an escaped kangaroo seen hopping in the area.

The police department in Epe, Gelderland, said multiple calls came in Monday morning about the Australian animal hopping dangerously close to the N309 highway.

Officers responded to the area, but they were unable to corral the marsupial.

"The biped is fast and it has not been possible to catch it," police said in a Facebook post.

Police said they were able to identify the loose kangaroo's owner, but the animal remained on the loose Tuesday.