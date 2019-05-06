May 6 (UPI) -- Police in the Netherlands said a loose wallaby gave animal catchers the slip after apparently mounting an escape from its owner's home.

Winterswijk police said the wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, was first reported hopping through town about 10 a.m. Sunday and residents were asked to keep an eye out for the loose marsupial.

Police also urged the owner of the apparent escaped animal to come forward, but it was unclear whether the owner had been identified.

The Doetinchem/Winterswijk animal ambulance said personnel almost managed to capture the wallaby with a net, but the animal proved too quick and escaped to the outskirts of town.