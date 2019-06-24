Police in Wisconsin said a caller Monday morning reported spotting a kangaroo hopping across a walking bridge over a busy highway. Photo by moerschy/Pixabay.com

June 24 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin said they are on the lookout for a loose kangaroo after a marsupial was reported hopping across a highway walking bridge Monday morning.

The Grand Chute Police Department said a caller reported spotting a kangaroo hopping across the walking bridge over Interstate 41 about 7 a.m. Monday.

Grand Chute Community Resource Officer Travis Waas said the 'roo was reported heading east from Fox Cities Stadium.

"Officers wandered the bush and thicket looking for signs of the joey, but were unsuccessful. It would appear that the kangaroo had... Wait for it. Hopped along," police tweeted.

Waas said police will consult with local zoos in an attempt to identify the animal's owner if it turns up again.