April 25 (UPI) -- Police and neighbors in a Texas town are searching for an unusual escaped animal -- a kangaroo that went hopping away from its owner's home.

Constable Ray Helm of Hays County Precinct 3 said he initially thought the Facebook post he saw about the missing kangaroo was a joke, but he soon changed his mind.

"I said, 'Wow, this is real," Helm recalled to KXAN-TV.

The kangaroo escaped from the Trails End Ranch in Wimberley and was last seen in Summer Mountain Ranch on Wednesday afternoon.

Helm said he is urging neighbors to keep a safe distance if they spot the marsupial.

"I just don't want it in the roads or hurt somebody. We have lots of animal lovers here," Helm told KEYE-TV.

Roy Dale, the kangaroo's owner, said he is hoping the animal is recaptured sooner than later.

"Oh yeah, I'm concerned. It's kind of hard, like finding a needle in a haystack. He'll show up, if something don't happen to him," Dale said.