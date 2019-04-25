Trending Stories

Woman discovers opossum living in daughters' closet
Great white shark close encounter caught on camera in Florida Keys
Colorado couple wakes to bear trying to get into bedroom
Maryland man claims third big lottery prize in two years
100-year-old shipwreck remains wash up on North Carolina coast

Photo Gallery

 
Jerusalem celebrates Palm Sunday

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen to release new solo album 'Western Stars'
James Harden, Houston Rockets defeat Utah Jazz to reach second round
Carolina Hurricanes upset defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals
DOJ: Prison populations fall with crime rate as drug sentencing declines
FKA twigs pole dances in 'Cellophane' music video
 
Back to Article
/