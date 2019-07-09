July 9 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado said a bear "butt-shifted" a car into neutral and took an unintentional joyride down a hill.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the bear apparently opened the doors of the unlocked car and ended up closed inside.

Marks inside the car indicate the bear tried to claw its way out through all four doors, but instead "butt-shifted the car into neutral."

The car ended up rolling out of the driveway and about 100 feet down the hill.

"The four-legged suspect swiped a tree, rendering the car undrivable, but in the process popped a door open, and fled on foot... er, on paws in an unknown direction," the sheriff's office said.