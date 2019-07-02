July 2 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts motorcyclist's helmet-mounted camera captured the moment he narrowly evaded a crash with a bear that ran across the road in front of him.

The video shows the man riding Wednesday on Route 5 North, in the Northampton area, when a bear cub comes running out into the road from the left side.

"If you watch closely he had to scoot his butt to avoid being hit," the filmer wrote. "Thanks to quick thinking in my part, I grabbed the clutch, break and stomped on my foot break narrowly avoiding hitting the bear and going over the handlebars."

The man said he was shaken by the experience, but not injured.

"The scariest moment I've had riding. I had to pull off at a diner for a few minutes to calm down before continuing my ride," he wrote.