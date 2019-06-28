Bear takes a dip in California resident's backyard pond

June 28 (UPI) -- A California resident captured video of a bear that wandered into the back yard of a home and decided to take a swim in the above-ground pond.

The video shows the bear splashing around among the lily pads in the Arcadia resident's backyard pool.

The cub jumps out of the water and takes a few swipes with its paw at the water coming out of the resident's garden hose.

The resident said the bear was last seen running back toward the woods.

Bears have been sighted in Arcadia before -- another resident shared video in 2017 of a bear that escaped the summer heat by taking a swim in their backyard pool.