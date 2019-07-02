Bear breaks into California home, trashes laundry room

July 2 (UPI) -- A California man captured video when a bear broke into his home and trashed the laundry room before authorities arrived.

Kenneth Morse said he heard a commotion inside his home about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and he came out of his office to find a bear in his laundry room.

Morse shared photos and video of the bear -- taken from outside the laundry room window -- on Facebook.

The homeowner said the bear knocked over the washing machine, causing water to flow into the room, and ripped up a portion of the ceiling while it was trapped inside the room.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and the Ophir Hills Fire Department arrived on the scene and were able to set the bear free. The animal, which did not appear to be injured, was last seen running into the nearby woods.