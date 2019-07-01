Officials with a Florida rec center said a bear has visited the pool at least twice in recent says and wildlife officials were unable to locate the animal. File Photo by Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock

July 1 (UPI) -- Residents of a Florida city are being warned to keep an eye out for a black bear that made two visits to a recreation center pool, including once when it was occupied.

The Holley by the Sea Improvement Association said the black bear was first spotted visiting the Holley by the Sea Recreation Center in Navarre when it took a swim in the pool between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. June 20.

April Salazar, general manager of the rec center, said the pool was not yet open for the day at the time of the bear's visit and the animal was spotted by maintenance staff.

Salazar said the bear visited the pool a second time June 24 and was seen wandering around the pool deck and appearing to consider a swim, but kept a distance because there were people in the pool.

"He didn't actually try to get in with them," Salazar told the Pensacola News Journal. "When he realized that they weren't going to get out, he turned around and left."

Salazar said wildlife officials searched for the bear after both sightings, but it disappeared before they arrived.