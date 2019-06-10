June 10 (UPI) -- A California bear's snacking habits are going viral after it was caught on camera lounging atop a wall with a package of Twizzlers.

The video shows the bear sitting atop a wall outside a Claremont home with one leg dangling over the side of the structure.

The bear casually snacks on a package of Twizzlers as neighbors gather to gawk at the spectacle.

Neighbors said the bear eventually wandered away on its own.

Another bear went viral on the other side of the country last week when the bruin was caught on camera taking a dip in a Bethlehem, Pa., resident's pool. The bear was relocated by authorities.