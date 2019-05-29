May 29 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island woman said she was temporarily trapped in her car by a bear that managed to open a door while she was inside the vehicle.

Brenda McCloskey of Wakefield said she was working on a property in the Camp Varnum area about 12:30 p.m. when she spitted the bear lurking near her parked car.

McCloskey said she dashed inside the vehicle and closed the door, but the bear kept its attention on the car.

"At first he tried to get in the driver's side," McCloskey told WJAR-TV. "He was looking directly at me and then he decided to go around to the other side and that's where my lunch was."

McCloskey said the bear was almost able to enter through the passenger side door.

"He opened the car door halfway," she said. "I was to close it several times but I couldn't lock it until it was completely closed so it was a tug-of-war for what seemed like an eternity."

McCloskey was eventually able to lock the door and call police, who scared the bear away with their sirens.

"When they got here he had one paw on the car and was biting at the door handle," she said.

McCloskey snapped photos of the bear that were shared on Facebook by Narragansett Animal Control.

"Black bears can run as fast as around 30 mph. Yes, it's 'cool,' but it is a bear, a wild animal. If sighted please secure yourself as quickly as possible!" the post said.