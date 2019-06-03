Bear goes 'skinny dipping' in Pennsylvania home's pool

June 3 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said they were called to help round up a "skinny dipping" bear that dashed through residents' yards before jumping into a pool.

The Bethlehem Police Department said they received multiple reports of a bear running through residents' yards in the Cloverleaf Street area early Sunday morning.

The bear decided to go "skinny dipping" in a resident's back yard before being corralled by police and Pennsylvania Game Commission officers, the police department said.

The bear was "happily relocated to North Central Pennsylvania where pools are called swamps and there are hundreds of acres of woodland for the bear to roam," police said.