May 29 (UPI) -- A bear was caught on camera wandering inside a church school in Missouri before being tranquilized and relocated.

The Rev. Joe Kempf of Most Sacred Heart Parish Catholic Church in Eureka said teachers were cleaning out classrooms at the parish school Tuesday and a door had been propped open for about two minutes when the bear wandered into the building.

"We look upon it as one more of God's creatures drawn here," Kempf told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "We got to see a little bit of creation up close."

The bear ended up in a bathroom, where it was locked inside by police until Missouri Department of Conservation officials arrived on the scene.

The wildlife officials attempted to coax the bear outside by opening doors, but they ended up having to tranquilize the animal and carry it out.

The bear, estimated to be about 18 months old, was released into the woods of Jefferson County.