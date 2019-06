June 6 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video of a curious crocodile that jumped onto a boat and made itself comfortable.

The video, posted to Instagram by @cjMiami, shows the crocodile aboard a Miami Sea Tow boat docked at Black Point Marina.

The crocodile rustles around more as the crowd of onlookers grows, and it eventually jumps back out of the boat and scurries into the water.

"Run! FWC's here," an onlooker can be heard joking in the footage.