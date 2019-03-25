Fast crocodile steals fisherman's big catch

March 25 (UPI) -- A pair of fishermen in Australia captured video of the moment a big crocodile ran out of the water to steal a large catch.

Dac Craig was filming while his friend, Daniel, reeled in "a donkey" of a barramundi in the Northern Territory's Top End.

The video shows the fish being pulled toward shore when another shape appears in the water -- a crocodile chasing after the hooked fish.

Craig calls for his friend to run, and the fishermen flee, attempting to pull the fish with them out of the croc's reach.

The reptile proves too fast to be foiled and makes quick work of the barramundi.

"We were shocked, we were sad. I was disappointed for Daniel -- it was a good fish," Craig said.