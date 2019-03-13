March 13 (UPI) -- Regulars at a Florida golf course have reported sightings of an unusual new resident: a crocodile among the course's alligators.

The Sanibel Island Golf Club posted a photo to Facebook showing the American crocodile summing itself just feet away from one of the alligators known to frequent the course.

"The crocodile is here all the time, she hangs out on hole No. 11, and she's a female," Mary Donnelly, wife of course owner Drew Donnelly, told the Naples Daily News. "Don't ask me how they know it's a female. And the maintenance guys call her Fred."

Crocodiles have been spotted on Sanibel occasionally in the past, but locals said it's extremely rare to see one hanging out with alligators.

"I hadn't seen it until that picture, but I know a guy who walked up and the croc was laying there with its head on the alligator's tale," Drew Donnelly said. "But he didn't get a picture."