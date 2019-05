May 22 (UPI) -- Authorities were called to a village in India where a resident found a crocodile on the floor of their kitchen.

A video filmed Tuesday in Raval, Gujarat, shows villagers looking on in surprise and curiosity after the croc was found lurking on the floor of a home's kitchen.

Forest officials were summoned to the village and safely captured the reptile, which did not injure any residents.

Officials said the crocodile was released in a nearby lake.