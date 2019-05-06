May 6 (UPI) -- Police in Australia released security camera footage of a burglar who broke into a shopping center while wearing a Donald Trump mask.

The Queensland Police Service said security cameras wee rolling just prior to 5:30 a.m. when the man, wearing a mask modeled after the face of the U.S. president and carrying several Uber Eats bags, smashed through a glass door at a shopping center in Strathpine, near Brisbane.

The man broke a jewelry store's glass display window, stealing several watches.

Police said the man also smashed his way into an electronics store and stole several items before fleeing the shopping center on foot.