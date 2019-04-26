Coyote chases off burglar outside California home

April 26 (UPI) -- A security camera in California captured the moment a would-be burglar was chased away from a resident's car by an unusual member of neighborhood watch -- a coyote.

Cristy Trujillo posted a video to Facebook showing the footage recorded outside of her parents' home in Downey.

The video shows a man breaking into Trujillo's stepfather's car when a coyote suddenly appears.

The coyote chases the man, who gives up on the burglary attempt and hides from the wild animal.

"This thief was in the process of breaking into my step dads car and out of no where comes a coyote to the rescue! Who's scared now?" Trujillo wrote.