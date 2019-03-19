March 19 (UPI) -- A Colorado family who feared a burglar was responsible for a crashing noise in the middle of the night found a moose in their basement.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the Breckenridge family contacted authorities when they discovered the loud crashing noise in their home was a moose that apparently fell into a window well and crashed through the window into the home's basement.

The moose was calm and did not appear to be injured, officials said.

The animal was relocated to a moose habitat in Grand County.