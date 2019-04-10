April 10 (UPI) -- An Oregon sheriff's office said deputies responding to a report of a burglar locked in a resident's bathroom found an unusual suspect -- a vacuum cleaner.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded with a K9 unit when a woman called to report a burglar had locked themselves in her bathroom and she could see their shadow moving under the door.

The department said deputies forced their way through the door with their guns drawn.

"As we entered the home we could hear 'rustling' in the bathroom," the sheriff's office quoted a "Deputy Rogers" as saying. "We made several announcements and the 'rustling' became more frequent. We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner."