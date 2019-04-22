April 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania couple captured video of a black bear making an Easter visit to their home and climbing the porch to reach a bird feeder.

Randy and Christine Lucas said they heard sounds outside their Lackawanna County home early Sunday morning and when they investigated they found a black bear on the back porch.

The couple said they thought the bird feeder was safe because the porch is elevated 7 feet off the ground, but the bear proved it was no obstacle when it climbed down the same way it apparently came.

They said there was no damage to the home, but the bird feeder was emptied.