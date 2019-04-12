Bear relocated after walk through Tennessee factory

TWRA wildlife officers have set a trap to try and catch a black bear that entered Denso Manufacturing in Maryville yesterday. Making a living is getting tougher these days...maybe it just needed a job? #tnwildlife pic.twitter.com/WMPn8N94Pq

April 12 (UPI) -- A bear caught on video taking a stroll through a Tennessee manufacturing plant has been captured and relocated, wildlife officials said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the 400-pound bear, dubbed the Denso Bear after taking a Tuesday night walk through the Denso plant in Maryville, was shot with a tranquilizer dart the next day when it returned to the scene.

"Thanks to our Denso employees for being alert and our Safety & Health/Security Dept. for closely monitoring the situation," Denso said in a statement provided to WATE-TV. "Also, a big thanks to the Maryville City Police Dept. and the Maryville City Animal Center for supporting in the safe capture of the bear and helping ensure our employees and the public remain safe."

TWAR said the bear was released with an ear tag and "aversive conditioning" designed to dissuade it from returning to the factory or the surrounding area.