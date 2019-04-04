Trending Stories

Goats run loose on California highway
North Carolina couple celebrate 82nd wedding anniversary
Venue's pickleball paddle dubbed world's largest
Japanese woman cuts former world-record hair
New Zealand town celebrates annual Running of the Sheep

Hasmonean-era village excavated in Jerusalem

Latest News

LDS Church reverses policy against children of LGBT parents
Hilaria Baldwin expects to have miscarriage: 'The baby isn't growing'
Target raising hourly minimum wage to $13 this year, $15 next
Bears escape from New York wildlife refuge
Red Velvet version of Ellie Goulding's song 'Close to Me' on its way
 
