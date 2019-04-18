April 18 (UPI) --

Wildlife officials in California said a bear cub that was caught on video approaching a group of snowboarders has been captured for assessment.

The video shows the bear approaching one snowboarder's board and biting his glove before wandering away in Truckee.

"This cub approached people because she didn't know any better," Ann Bryant, executive director of conservation non-profit the Bear League, told KRNV-TV. "This is very rare."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has taken the cub for evaluation and officials said she might end up euthanized or placed in a sanctuary.

"Let's say she goes back into the wild and she grows up and adds about two to three hundred pounds on to her weight," Bryant said. "She's big, she's strong, and she still thinks she can approach people? That's not going to be good and somebody is going to shoot her."