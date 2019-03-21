March 21 (UPI) -- An Australian man captured video of a koala that climbed into the open door of his car and refused to leave the comfort of the air conditioning.

Tom Whitrow said he was checking on his family's vineyard in McLaren Vale, South Australia, when the koala climbed into the open door of his car, which he had left running with the air conditioning on to keep his dog company.

Whitrow filmed as he tried in vain to coax the koala out of his car, leading the marsupial to instead climb on his dashboard and leave claw marks.

The man was eventually able to push the koala toward the door, where it jumped to the ground and ran away.