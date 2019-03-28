An exotic python is believed to have been wandering the city of Saanich, British Columbia, for months. Photo by zoosnow/Pixabay.com

March 28 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia said they are using trail cameras to try to track down an exotic python believed to have been wandering the area for months.

Saanich police said the most recent snake sighting occurred near a resident's home March 19, and investigators have now set up cameras in the hopes of catching the serpent on video.

The resident who reported the snake to police said the first sighting occurred around Christmas.

"Each sighting has been either late at night or in the very early morning hours when it is still dark out," a Saanich police representative told CTV News.

Experts said the resident's description of the snake indicates it is an albino ball python.

Police said the snake is believed to be a former pet.

"It may have been intentionally released by its owner who no longer wanted it or it may have inadvertently escaped, although we have had no reports of a missing snake," the department said.

Investigators said they are in the process of determining whether anyone in the area holds a permit to own one of the snakes.