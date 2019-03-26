Man found with venomous snake, other reptiles in luggage

March 26 (UPI) -- Customs officials in India said a traveler arriving from Thailand was found to be smuggling endangered animals, including a venomous horned pit viper.

The officials said a Chennai resident who arrived at Chennai International Airport from Bangkok was seen acting suspiciously at the airport Monday, so officers searched his luggage.

The officers found the man's bags concealed the horned pit viper, 2 rhinoceros iguanas, 22 Egyptian tortoises, 4 blue tongued skinks and several green tree frogs.

The animals were seized by authorities and the man, Mohammed Abdul Majeed, 22, was arrested for violating the Indian Customs Act of 1962.

Officials said the seized animals will be sent back to Thailand.