Snake hitches ride on hood of moving car

March 25 (UPI) -- An Australian family returning from a camping trip discovered an unexpected stowaway when a tree snake crawled out from under the hood of their car.

A video recorded by the family shows the snake "surfing" on the hood of the car after slithering out while they were driving through the Kuranda Range on their way home from camping in Granite Gorge Nature Park.

The car eventually pulls over and the husband moves the snake from the car to the nearby woods. The husband identified the serpent as a harmless tree snake.

"With nowhere to pull over we were forced to drive for quite some time while we looked for a place to pull over," the filmer wrote.