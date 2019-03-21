March 21 (UPI) -- A Texas man who crawled under his house to find out why his cable wasn't working crawled right back out when he discovered dozens of rattlesnakes.

Big Country Snake Removal said the Woodson resident went into the crawlspace under his home when his cable TV was acting up and left quickly when he spotted a "few" snakes.

He contacted the company, which ended up removing 45 venomous rattlesnakes from under the home.

"The interesting thing here was they only see a few each year, their yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean," the company said in a Facebook post. "My point is, we run into this scenario often, and people don't think it can happen to them."

"Rattlesnakes don't care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive -- they care simply about survival," the post said.

The company said 45 was a high number of snakes, but it wasn't the most its experts have seen -- they found 88 snakes under a single home three years ago.