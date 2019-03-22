March 22 (UPI) -- A couple held their wedding at a White Castle restaurant in New York after winning a radio contest to score the venue.

Lifelong White Caste fan Anna Katsigiorgis of Amityville, Long Island, and fiance Harry Messler won the contest on Z100 radio to hold their wedding at the White Caste on East Fordham Road in the Bronx.

"When I go to White Castle, I feel young and carefree again. I have had some great times there throughout my life, and still do, except now with my fiance!" Katsigiorgis told NBC New York.

The wedding was officiated by radio personality Greg T, who shared photos from the ceremony on social media.

"What is more Americana than a burger and some fries and you're in your castle and you're getting married?" Greg T told News 12 Long Island.

The menu at the wedding included sliders, mozzarella sticks and chicken rings.

"I think it's really fun. I was nervous, and now I feel happy," Katsigiorgis said.