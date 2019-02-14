Couple holds wedding in Walmart flower department

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Vermont couple who met while working at their local Walmart paid tribute to their history by holding their wedding ceremony at the store.

Walmart in Berlin posted a video to Facebook showing William and Joanne Sicely Boulanger exchanging vows in the flower department at the store, where they met as coworkers about a year ago.

The couple said William recently joined the military and they held their wedding at the store so they could share their special day with friends, family and coworkers before he leaves for training.

"We are super happy and to have our friends from work, other friends and family there was just amazing. We loved every moment from it," Joanne told WCAX-TV.

The couple said they plan to hold a more traditional ceremony when William returns from training in the fall.