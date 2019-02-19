Vegan bride-to-be bans meat eaters from her wedding

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A vegan bride-to-be's unusual wedding stipulation is going viral after she revealed that she uninvited all meat eaters from the ceremony -- including her own mother.

The 20-year-old Australian woman wrote in a now-viral post in a Facebook group called "Vegan Revolution" that she banned all omnivores from her wedding ceremony, including her own family.

"Some family members were told they are not invited to my wedding because we don't want to host murderers," she wrote. "Our wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of our lives."

The woman said the banned family members include her mother and two cousins who were originally slated to be bridesmaids.

One of the woman's cousins responded to the post, saying she and other family members were shocked and heartbroken to have their invitations revoked.

The woman then deleted her post, but not before screenshots spread across the Internet.