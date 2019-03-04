March 4 (UPI) -- A bridesmaid who forgot her dress in Texas when she traveled to Costa Rica to be in a wedding had the event saved by Southwest Airlines.

Rachel Turner, a Houston-area friend of the bridesmaid, said she received a panicked call from the woman after she arrived in Costa Rica.

"Yesterday evening, I got a call from my friend, in a panic, saying that she had left her bridesmaid dress in Cypress at the alterations place," Turner told KTRK-TV.

Turner said she looked into overnight shipping for the dress, but was told the earliest it would arrive in Costa Rica would be Monday -- two days after the Saturday wedding.

The woman put out a plea for help on social media asking if anyone heading to Costa Rica could act as a courier for the garment.

The post came to the attention of Southwest Airlines, which agreed to deliver the dress.

The airline shared photos of Southwest employees reuniting the grateful bridesmaid with her dress ahead of the wedding.