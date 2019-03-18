March 18 (UPI) -- An escaped cow running loose in New Jersey was caught on video running to a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The Noblesville Police Department said the cow was reported running loose in the city Saturday night on the east side of the city and the bovine led police on a lengthy chase.

The cow, which escaped from a transport trailer, was caught on video by surprised witnesses as it ran through busy roads while dodging police pursuit.

The animal was captured safely after being filmed running to the parking lot of a nearby Chick-fil-a eatery. Police said it was loaded back onto the transport trailer.