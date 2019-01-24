Bull wanders loose in streets of Rome suburb

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Rome police responded to a suburban street to wrangle a bull that wandered loose in traffic after escaping alongside two cows.

Video captured by witnesses shows the bull walking with apparent calmness through the busy streets of Bravetta, a Rome suburb, on Tuesday night.

Police said the bull escaped with two cows, but the female bovines were quickly recaptured.

Police vehicles escorted the bull through the city streets until they were able to direct it toward a rural area, where it was recaptured by its owner.