March 12 (UPI) -- A cow temporarily escaped from the floor at the rodeo in Houston and made its way to the stands, where it walked among the seats and was filmed by onlookers.

Video captured by surprised audience members during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Arena shows the loose cow wandering calmly through the stands Monday morning.

The cow casually avoids contact with RodeoHouston volunteers and bystanders as it makes its way through the rows of chairs.

Volunteers were eventually able to cut off the cow's potential escape routes and coax it into walking down the stairs to the floor area where the livestock were being kept.

It was unclear how the cow ended up in the stands, but no injuries were reported during the short-lived escape.