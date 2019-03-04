Loose bull blocks traffic on busy road

March 4 (UPI) -- A surprised traveler in New Zealand captured video of an apparent escaped bull wandering loose through a busy road, causing traffic headaches.

The video, filmed from the passenger seat of a car, shows the bull walking among the vehicles on a busy Auckland road while the occupants of the vehicle look on in surprise and amusement.

The bull, which does not appear to be acting aggressively, walks calmly through the road, blocking lines of traffic.

The origins of the animal were unclear.