March 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York state rushed to a college where a deer was found with its antler caught in a soccer net.

Strong Island Animal Rescue said police contacted the organization Sunday to report a deer stuck in a soccer net at Dowling College.

Rescuers Frankie and Erica arrived and found the deer had its sole antler entangled in the net. The rescuers said the rescue was made more difficult by the buck's frantic disposition.

The rescuers were able to cut through the net and allow the deer run run away, with some of the net still hanging from its antler.

"So many people leave volleyball nets and soccer nets up year round and animals become injured or even die because of it!" the rescue group said. "Come on people, let's start making this world a safer place for animals so they don't have to endure this stress!"