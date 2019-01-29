Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Police responded to an Oregon high school to rescue a deer that got caught in a soccer net before getting snared on some nearby bushes.

The Oregon State Police said Ashland Police were the first on the scene Monday morning at Ashland High School, where a deer was reported to be stuck with its antlers entangled in a soccer net.

The officers were able to free the deer, but the animal still had some netting stuck on its antlers and ended up ensnared on some nearby blackberry bushes.

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife officers soon arrived and worked together with the local police to wrestle the deer into a position where the net could be cut away.

"This action is not recommended to the public," the OSP said.

The deer was able to run away without any apparent signs of injury.