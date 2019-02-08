Deer jumps into pool to escape mountain lion

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A California family's home security camera captured the moment a clever deer used their backyard pool to escape from a pursuing mountain lion.

Rachel Wong said she reviewed the security camera footage from outside her Glendale home Thursday morning and discovered the scene that unfolded overnight.

The footage shows a deer jumping into the family's backyard pool, followed closely by a mountain lion.

The cougar immediately climbs back out of the water, while the deer swims laps until the big cat clears the scene.

Wong said she is skeptical that the deer managed to get away from the mountain lion, which she said was likely lurking nearby when its intended prey finally got out of the pool.

"We all made guesses about what happened at the end," Wong told NBC Los Angeles. "Most said the deer got away, but I don't think that's what happened."