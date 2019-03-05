March 5 (UPI) -- A wildlife camera in Oregon captured the moment an estimated 700 elk stampeded across a road in the snow.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said one of its cameras captured footage of the enormous herd crossing Red Pepper Road in the Grande Ronde Valley on Sunday.

The footage shows the seemingly endless line of elk streaming across the road.

"March is always the most challenging month for big game trying to survive the winter -- even more so this year due to the prolonged winter and heavy snow last month (with even more snow and freezing temperatures forecast!)," the department said.

"Please take extra care not to stress wildlife this year by keeping your distance and respecting winter range closures in place to help them survive the season," it said.