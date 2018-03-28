Home / Odd News

Man uses wire cutters to free trapped elk from fence

By Ben Hooper  |  March 28, 2018 at 11:01 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 28 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man who spotted an elk with its legs entangled in a barbed wire fence retrieved some wire cutters and returned to free the animal.

Kate Bremner posted a video to Facebook showing her husband, Mitch Byle, rescuing the elk from the fence Sunday outside of Princeton.

Bremner said she and Byle were driving home from her parents' house when they spotted the elk struggling to free itself near the road.

"We actually turned around to our house and grabbed [wire cutters] and came back to get her out. We couldn't just leave her there," Bremner told the Vancouver Sun.

The elk, a yearling female, appeared to have been trapped in the wires for at least 20 minutes.

"She was pretty tired when we found her," she said.

Bremner said the rescue took less than 20 seconds.

"Her herd was already up the mountain side but we saw her spot them and make it back with them," she said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake
Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip
Louisiana couple use alligator's jaws for baby gender reveal Louisiana couple use alligator's jaws for baby gender reveal
Thirst leads to impulse buy and $10 million lottery jackpot Thirst leads to impulse buy and $10 million lottery jackpot
Ring-bearing owl causes chaos at British wedding Ring-bearing owl causes chaos at British wedding