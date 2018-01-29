Friendly elk refuses to leave road with Idaho state troopers

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho state trooper was caught on video trying to chase off a friendly and fearless elk that just wanted to hang out on the highway.

Idaho State Police said they were called to Highway 53, near the intersection with Pleasant View Road in Hauser, where some elk had been reported running through traffic.

One particularly troublesome elk refused to leave the roadway and the state police tweeted a photo of the curious animal poking its head through the window of a patrol cruiser.

"Um, apparently there are ELK on HWY 53 near the WA ID boarder," the tweet said. "This young gal poked her head in the window of Trooper Branch's cruiser while we where trying to move them off the road. Use caution in the area."

Resident Michelle Janshen posted a Facebook video of a frustrated trooper attempting to scare the elk away by turning on the lights of his patrol cruiser and flapping his arms menacingly.

The spectacle succeeds only in capturing the animal's attention and it remains with the troopers at the side of the road for several more minutes.