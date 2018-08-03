Man hazes bison, gets chased at Yellowstone National Park

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A visitor to Yellowstone National Park captured video of a misbehaving tourist provoking a bison into charging at him.

The video, recorded Tuesday and posted to Facebook by visitor Lindsey Jones, shows a bison causing a traffic jam on a road inside the Hayden Valley area of the park.

The footage shows a man approach the bison and start shouting and beating his chest.

The bison, provoked by the man's actions, charges at him.

The man is able to dodge out of the way and walks away from the bison, which turns its attention on nearby vehicles.

"The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be," the park's website states. "The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk."